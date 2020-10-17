Summer Walker Hit With Pregnancy Rumor After Changing Her Diet

Instagram

The ‘Playing Games’ songstress may be expecting her first child with her on-and-off boyfriend London on da Track after announcing that she has forgone vegan diet.

–

Summer Walker may be eating for two now. The 24-year-old star, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with London on da Track since 2019, is expecting her first child, according to one of her friends.

The supposed friend of the singer tells , “Summer is pregnant I think.” While Summer hasn’t confirmed the news, the friend details the Atlanta-born artist’s new routines that support the pregnancy claim. “She’s changed her diet and taking folic acid [supplements]. She also stopped smoking [weed] and drinking [alcohol]. And when I was with her last, she was always rubbing her stomach,” the friend says.

The site additionally points out that Summer appeared to show a tiny baby bump in her recent Instagram posts. In one photo, she was seen rubbing her stomach, while another image showed her belly protruding from her tiny frame.

The pregnancy report comes after Summer announced that she’s no longer a vegan. The R&B singer revealed that she has quit the diet because she could not take any of the food anymore.

It all started after she shared on her Finsta account a video of her dinner that consisted of limes, boiled eggs, spinach and seaweeds among other things. Looking at the caption of the post that suggested she didn’t enjoy the food, one of her followers advised her to find a good chef.

In response, Summer confessed, “all that s**t really nasty to me. I’ve tried hella vegan meals. I rather just take the healthy s**t to the head and then get back to my tacos.”

Just a few months before, Summer made a controversial statement as she urged her followers to veganize their kids’ meal instead of buying formula food. “Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government s**t. Throw some real fruit / veggies in a blender and give it to them. LOL revisiting cause [people] kept saying it’s too expensive,” she said at the time.