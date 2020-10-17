S,P 500, Nasdaq Face Big Test In Week Ahead As Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Loom By .com

By Jesse Cohen

.com – Stocks on Wall Street on Friday, with the posting its first daily gain in four sessions to cap off another volatile week.

The Dow closed 112 points higher, or about 0.4%, at 28,606. The ended little changed, settling at 3,483. The meanwhile ended the day down around 0.4% at 11,671.

For the week, the Dow and S,amp;P 500 rose 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, to notch their third straight weekly gain. The Nasdaq meanwhile climbed 0.8%, posting a four-week winning streak.

Several companies kicked off the third quarter earnings season in the past week with better-than-expected results. (NYSE:), (NYSE:), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) all reported stronger reports than analysts had forecast.

U.S. stocks could face more volatility in the week ahead as Q3 earnings season shifts into high gear with reports expected from many of the big-name U.S. technology stocks, including (NASDAQ:), (NASDAQ:), (NYSE:), and (NASDAQ:).

The week after that then sees high-profile companies such as (NASDAQ:), (NASDAQ:), (NASDAQ:), (NASDAQ:), and (NASDAQ:) all release their quarterly results.

