Sony Michel, Shaq Mason, and Derek Rivers reportedly to Reserve/COVID-19

Running back Sony Michel, guard Shaq Mason, and defensive end Derek Rivers are all reportedly heading to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is for those who either test positive or have been in close contact with those who have the virus. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted that the NFL added a new “high-risk” close contact category this week, and anyone in the group must isolate for five days.

“My understanding is that these moves are not all the result of new positive COVID-19 cases,” Pelissero wrote.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe then reported that Michel tested positive and Mason and Rivers did not. Michel is already on injured reserve with a quad injury. Mason (calf) was limited in practice Friday. Rivers wasn’t on Friday’s injury report.

Center James Ferentz was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, and the Patriots canceled practice as a result. They returned to practice Saturday.

Michel, Mason, and Rivers join defensive lineman Byron Cowart and Ferentz as players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice earlier this week and appear on track to play if Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos happens.

The game, which has already been rescheduled, is currently set for 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.