Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is now officially available in Canada.
The handset comes in ‘Cloud Red,’ ‘Cloud Orange,’ ‘Cloud Lavender,’ ‘Cloud Mint,’ ‘Cloud Navy’ and ‘Cloud White,’ with pricing starting at $949.99.
The S20 FE sports a Snapdragon 865 processor capable of 5G speeds, 6GB of RAM, a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooters. Further, there’s a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.
Until November 2nd, eligible customers can get a $150 credit plus the value of a trade-in with the purchase of an S20 FE. Samsung offers up to 36 months of financing at zero percent.
The Galaxy S20 FE is available at Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung Kiosks across Canada, including the Montreal Eaton Centre location.
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Metropolis at Metrotown
- Montreal Eaton Centre
- Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)
- West Edmonton Mall
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
You can check out my review of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE here.
The phone is also available at Bell, Telus, Best Buy, Koodo, Freedom Mobile, Eastlink.