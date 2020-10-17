Rublev sets up final clash with Coric at St Petersburg Open By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
4/4

© . ATP 500 – St Petersburg Open

2/4

() – Russian home favourite Andrey Rublev rallied from a set down to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the semi-final of the St Petersburg Open on Saturday to set up a title clash with Borna Coric.

Rublev saved five of six break points to advance and took advantage in the final set when Shapovalov needed treatment on his shoulder.

Victory also improved Rublev’s chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals next month which has two spots left. The 22-year-old moved up to eighth in the race to London, leapfrogging French Open semi-finalist Diego Schwartzman.

World number one Novak Djokovic, French Open champion Rafael Nadal, U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have already qualified for the ATP Finals.

In the other semi-final, Croatia’s Coric returned to the final for a second consecutive year after he, too, dropped the opening set against Milos Raonic before turning the tables on his Swiss opponent with a 1-6 6-1 6-4 victory.

Raonic fired 18 aces in the contest but Coric converted three of five break points to seal his place in the final.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR