Record-high Bakkt Bitcoin delivery exposes institutional frenzy for BTC By Cointelegraph

Record-high Bakkt Bitcoin delivery exposes institutional frenzy for BTC
Data from Arcane Research shows Bakkt exchange saw another record-high month from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20. This follows a noticeable rise in institutional demand for Bitcoin (BTC) from public companies in recent months.
Bakkt, the digital asset payment platform and derivatives exchange, is tailored for institutional investors in the U.S. It is operated by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.
