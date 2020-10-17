Rays’ Cash questioned for pulling Charlie Morton from Game 7

The Tampa Bay Rays made a decision during Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. on Saturday that left many fans confused.

Charlie Morton was the starter for the game and allowed just one hit through five scoreless innings. In the sixth, he got a strikeout, allowed a walk, got a groundout, and then gave up an infield single.

With runners on first and third and two outs, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash removed Morton for reliever Nick Anderson.

Many watching the game could not understand pulling Morton, who had only allowed two hits and a walk in 5.2 innings. Morton had only thrown 66 pitches, too.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen expressed his disagreement with the move.