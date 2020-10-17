Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ agreements and coronavirus By

© . Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend a meeting in Riyadh
MOSCOW () – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed energy markets and the implementation of agreements by the oil producers group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.
“Both sides have reiterated their willingness to continue close coordination in this area in order to maintain stability on the global energy market,” it said.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infections and the prospect of using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Saudi Arabia.
