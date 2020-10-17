Home Entertainment Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan enjoys the KKR vs MI match with Suhana...

Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan enjoys the KKR vs MI match with Suhana Khan

The Indian Premier League is being held in Dubai and the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan has been snapped supporting his team during all the matches so far. He was accompanied by his family and pictures from the stadium prove that the Khans love cricket. 

Last night, Kolkata played Mumbai in a nail-biter of a match and you could see the excitement of the match on SRK’s daughter Suhana’a face. SRK was seen in his regular KKR jersey and mask with a new addition, his ponytail. Suhana too, was wearing the team’s official jersey and was seen cheering on with her father. 


Check out all the pictures from the match below. 

