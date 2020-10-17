Pakistan's ban on TikTok isn't about protecting user data from the CCP or geopolitics, it's an attempt to use those issues as a cover for top down censorship (Meher Ahmad/Rest of World)

Pakistan’s ban on TikTok isn’t about protecting user data from the CCP or geopolitics, it’s an attempt to use those issues as a cover for top down censorship  —  Pakistan’s TikTok ban is not like the ones in other countries.  —  In a short video uploaded to TikTok, an older Punjabi man engages …

