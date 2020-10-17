OtterBox Debuts MagSafe Compatible Cases for iPhone 12 Lineup

Alongside the iPhone 12 models, Apple introduced a new MagSafe line of accessories that work with a ring of magnets built into the new devices. MagSafe technology is being provided to third-party case makers, who are coming out with MagSafe products.



OtterBox today announced the launch of several cases designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe accessories, including the Figura, Aneu, and Symmetry+ Series.

Priced at $50 to $60, the cases feature slim but protective designs along with MagSafe compatibility. The Figura cases feature multi-color designs and are made from a soft-touch material for a comfortable grip, while the Aneu comes in solid colors with a grippy edge.



The Symmetry+ cases feature a more protective design with DROP+ technology and are infused with a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth and protects against common bacteria.



The new MagSafe cases from OtterBox can be purchased from the OtterBox website or from the Apple online store.

