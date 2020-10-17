NSW South Coast on alert as fears sout-west Sydney outbreak could spread

There are fears a growing coronavirus cluster in Sydney’s south-west could spread to the NSW South Coast after positive cases visited the district.

NSW Health has issued warnings for a number of venues, locations and bus routes across Sydney and the South Coast.

This includes Shellharbour South Beach, south of Wollongong, and the nearby Little Park.

Litte Park in Shellharbour, where a postivie coronavirus case visited while infectious last Sunday, October 11. (Google Street View)

Anyone who visited these locations last Sunday, October 11, between 12 noon and 4pm is considered a casual contact and is being directed to monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

There are also fresh alerts for the Gregory Hills Hotel on Central Hills Drive in the Macarthur region, the 1500 United Cinema in the Narellan Town Centre and Woolworths in Oran Park.

Anyone who visited the hotel on the evening of Friday, October 9 or the cinema on Saturday, October 10 between 12.50 and 3pm is potentially a close contact and should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Anyone who was at the Oran Park Woolworths at 351 Oran Park Drive last Monday, October 12, between 6.40 and 6.55pm is considered a casual contact.

A number of children and educators at the Great Beginnings childcare centre in Oran Park have contracted COVID-19. ()

Yesterday, NSW Health also warned about a positive case visiting the same store on Friday, October 12 from 7 to 7.30pm.

NSW Health is also contacting passengers from the following bus routes in the region after positive cases travelled on them while potentially infectious:

Bus 840 from Oran Park Drive (South Street Circuit) to Campbelltown Station on Wednesday 14 October, 9.40am-10.10am

Bus 885 from Campbelltown Station to Bradbury on Wednesday 14 October, 10.15am-10.45am

Bus 885 from Bradbury to Campbelltown Station on Wednesday 14 October, 2pm-2.30pm

Bus 840 from Campbelltown Station to Bradbury on Wednesday 14 October, 3pm-3.30pm

Three of these were family members of those who attended the Greater Beginnings Childcare Centre at Oran Park.

The fourth was a teacher who works at the centre, bringing the total cases linked to the Oran Park cluster to 18.

The last locally acquired case was a student from Oran Park High School.

This school student has been linked to the Liverpool private clinic cluster, bringing the total connected to that cluster to 11.

Health authorities have issued a public appeal amid growing concern about falling testing rates in recent days.