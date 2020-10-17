NRL news, Panthers sweat on MRC over James Fisher-Harris, Zane Tetevano hits

The Panthers face a nervous wait on the Match Review Committee after James Fisher-Harris and Zane Tetevano found themselves in embroiled in contentious tackles during Penrith’s 20-16 preliminary final victory over the Rabbitohs.

Fisher-Harris was placed on report for a high shot on Tevita Tatola while Tetevano was not cited but could find himself in trouble with the MRC for a high tackle on Jed Cartwright.

Having booked their tickets to the NRL grand final, setting up a blockbuster with the Melbourne Storm next Sunday, the loss of either stars would be a huge blow for Penrith.

Penrith will sweat on the fates of Fisher-Harris and Tetevano. (Nine)

Having played tonight’s clash without Villiame Kikau who was sidelined while serving a one-week suspension stemming from week one of finals, the Panthers will want to ensure they come into next week’s decider as they look to break a 17-year title drought.

Sharks great Paul Gallen was more than convinced both Fisher-Harris and Tetevano would escape suspension, barring unforeseen loading or previous charges.

“The Zane Tetevano one, when I first saw it, I thought he might be in some trouble,” Gallen said.

“But looking back on that there I think it might be a grade one at the most, which should just get a fine.

“Unless he’s got a big loading or he’s been fined a couple of times this year I think he’ll get away with just a fine, it won’t be much more than a grade one.

“It wasn’t a big swinging arm, he did get him on the nose but Cartwright definitely dropped down. He’ll be fined at most. I think they’ll all be okay.”