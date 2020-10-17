NRL news | NSW State of Origin squad, five more players added, Raiders and Rabbitohs

NSW coach Brad Fittler has added five more players to his 27-man Blues State of Origin squad after Canberra and South Sydney bowed out of the NRL finals.

The players are Jack Wighton, Nick Cotric (Raiders), Cody Walker, Cam Murray and Damien Cook (Rabbitohs). All five have previously played for NSW and their selection was expected.

Wighton, Murray and Cook are incumbent players. Walker was dropped after the first game of last year’s series, while Cotric played just one game due to injury.

Cody Walker during his Origin debut for NSW. (Getty)

The Raiders bowed out of the NRL finals after losing to Melbourne on Friday, while the Rabbitohs lost to Penrith on Saturday. Fittler has added to his extended squad as teams have exited the finals, with just Panthers and Storm players left to be included after next Sunday’s grand final.

CURRENT NSW STATE OF ORIGIN SQUAD: Nathan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Damien Cook, Boyd Cordner, Nick Cotric, Angus Crichton, Tyson Frizell, Clint Gutherson, Payne Haas, Luke Keary, Zac Lomax, Cameron McInnes, Cam Murray, Junior Paulo, Daniel Saifiti, James Tedesco, Jake Trbojevic, Daniel Tupou, Cody Walker, Jack Wighton.