New Boo? Scott Disick Photographed on Date Night With Model Megan Blake Irwin

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s outing comes just months after his split from Sofia Richie and days after he was seen reuniting with model Bella Banos, with whom he enjoyed dinner together.

Scott Disick may have found a new love in Megan Blake Irwin. Just months after his split from Sofia Richie and days after he was seen reuniting with model Bella Bano, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was spotted going on a date with the Australian model.

In a clip obtained by Daily Mail, the 37-year-old reality star and the blonde beauty were seen exiting La Peer hotel in West Hollywood together. For the Thursday, October 15 outing, he donned a patterned button-up top with cargo pants, while she opted for a teal mini dress covered under a long black coat that she paired with black knee-high boots.

One picture taken from the night out displayed the “Flip It Like Disick” star helping his companion as she entered a sprinter bus which was apparently prepared for them. Another snapshot captured the alleged lovebirds hopping into the vehicle with the TV personality’s security detail standing in guard.

Days before spending time with Megan, Scott was photographed enjoying a dinner date with another model in Los Angeles. He went casual in a California chic orange shirt for the October 1 outing with Bella, while she rocked a black miniskirt with a matching crop top. She completed her look with sky-high stilettos.

The two dates came after the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shared three children, broke up with Sofia after three years of relationship. Having parted ways in May, the two had a brief reconciliation before finally calling it quits for good in August. On the reason for the split, it was said that their age difference was one of the issues.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses,” a source told E! News. “And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”