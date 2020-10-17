New $5 movie sale at Apple discounts 90s hits, action films, more

Apple is hitting the weekend with a fresh batch of $5 movie titles across a range of genres. Of course, Tuesday’s big Prime Day movie sale is still live with a number of notable discounts worth checking out as well. You’ll find all of our top picks down below, each of which will become a permanent addition to your library.

Apple’s latest $5 weekend movie sale

There’s a nice selection of movies discounted this weekend to $5 from the usual $10-$20 going rate. All of these titles are down to all-time low pricing, as well. Here are our top picks:

  • Addams Family Values
  • Fargo
  • Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
  • Clue
  • Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
  • The Lobster
  • A Serious Man
  • The Cable Guy
  • Election
  • 50/50
  • Force Majeure
  • Oculus
  • Lars and the Real Girl
  • The Big Sick
  • Northfork
  • Beatriz at Dinner
  • Borderland Blues
  • Transpotting
  • Death at a Funeral

Make sure to check out Tuesday’s Prime Day movie sale for even more deals worth your time. That includes this week’s $1 rental and more.

