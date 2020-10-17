Naomi Campbell Agrees to Donate LAX Hazmat Suit to Museum

Instagram

During an appearance on ‘Hot Ones’, the supermodel confirms she will give away the suit, goggles, a facial mask and rubber gloves that she wore while walking through the airport in March.

Naomi Campbell is donating the hazmat protection suit she wore while walking through Los Angeles’ LAX Airport in March to a museum.

The supermodel donned the suit, goggles, a facial mask and rubber gloves in an attempt to make herself as safe as possible as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, and now the Brit reveals she has been contacted by museum bosses who want to display the outfit.

“I’ve been asked to put my hazmat suit into a museum,” she says. “They asked me for the one that I actually wore and my Burberry cape that I put on top of it.”

Naomi didn’t specify which museum had been in touch, but she plans on agreeing to the request.

During an appearance on YouTube series “Hot Ones” she said, “I’m going to give it (to them).”





The supermodel previously explained she donned the suit in order to feel “protected and comfortable” during a flight.

“This is my precaution. What do you think?” she posted on social media. “In all honesty, this is not a funny time. It’s not a humorous time. I’m not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable travelling.”





After making it to New York safely, Naomi resumed filming to let her fans know that people had been avoiding her during her flight thanks to the unusual outfit.

“Made it back to New York all in one piece,” she added. “That was a very surreal journey for me. I have to say, when I got on the plane people moved away from me. There was a guy sitting in front of me, he moved to the right. There was a guy sitting behind me, he moved to the right. Everybody didn’t want to be around me but that’s cool – I didn’t want to be around them either!”