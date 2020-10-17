My Wife and Kids Were Really Frightened by My Coronavirus Battle

WENN/Avalon

Actor Balthazar Getty‘s wife and kids were terrified he was near death as he battled coronavirus following a trip to Milan, Italy in March.

The “Young Guns II” star fell ill upon his return to Los Angeles, and spent several days in bed with a high fever and body aches during three weeks of quarantine.

“I was a bit luckier in terms of my symptoms,” he told People on Friday, October 16. “I didn’t have a terrible time nor a horrible cough. I didn’t need to be hospitalised. I was incredibly lucky in terms of that, but I did suffer quite a bit.”

“My wife and my kids were really frightened. Since I didn’t have those extreme conditions, I was feeling a little bit more optimistic, but still really frightened.”

And Getty reveals some symptoms lingered and he continues to test positive for coronavirus antibodies to this day.

“I got well pretty quickly, but definitely felt lethargic for some time and (had) low energy,” he shared. “And I did have some kind of ringing in my ears and then some of those things that you hear, but, in general, I’m in good health.”

Balthazar is now cautioning people to wear masks to avoid catching the virus, which he admits also did a number on his mental health, while he was in isolation.

“It’s asking for so little…, ” he said. “If the worst thing that you have to do to try to help this thing is to wear a mask when you go out, I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

“It’s not about you. It’s about other people. And I think it’s a way to show solidarity and togetherness. I hate it at times, too. And there are times I get frustrated with it. I understand that, but it’s the right thing (to do).”