Matthew McConaughey Has Kids Take His Pictures for Latest Magazine Cover

People Magazine

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor encourages his children by having them take his picture for magazine cover as they develop passion for photography during pandemic.

Matthew McConaughey‘s children were responsible for shooting his PEOPLE magazine cover this week (ends16Oct20), after studying photography during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old actor is dad to Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, seven, with wife Camila, and told the publication each of his children has a strong creative streak.

So when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a global shutdown, the trio was prompted to explore its hobbies further – and photography was at the top of the list.

“They have doubled down on their hobbies, creative things and parts of themselves I don’t think they would have leaned into if they were back in school,” he said. “One of the assets of this COVID quarantine is they’ve been forced to be more self-reliant. They’ve been forced to create their way out of their boredom.”

Talking about his kids’ photography passion, Matthew added, “They’re into it – all three (of the kids). They’re becoming a production crew. It’s very cool, (and) they’re starting to get kind of good at it.”

In the cover image of Matthew snapped by his children, the Oscar winner leans against a tree at the beach, with the ocean behind him – framing his windswept hair and rugged good looks.

And although the “Dallas Buyers Club” star remains one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, his most important role will always be playing dad.

“The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” he smiled. “And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream… I can’t think of anything being more important.”