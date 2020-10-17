Margot Robbie Shares Adorable Photo of Her Newest Family Member

Harley Quinn had a pet hyena in Birds of Prey, but Margot Robbie went a bit more traditional when deciding on what animal to bring into her family. In her Oct. 17 Instagram post, Margot showed off her new pet, and he’s pure puppy perfection.

Margot didn’t reveal a name for her new friend, choosing to caption the Instagram with just a puppy emoji and heart. Still, the actress looks head over heels for her new furry friend.

The Wolf of Wall Street star is a big animal lover, so it’s no surprise she’s hanging out with another dog. In a 2018 interview with PORTER, the Oscar nominee talked about how she and her husband Tom Ackerley, whom she married in 2016, have a slew of pets.

As much as Margot loves animals, she admitted that there was a time when she wasn’t sure if she should take home yet another dog. Her husband Tom disagreed.