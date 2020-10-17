Madhuri Dixit’s sweet message to husband Sriram Nene on their 21st anniversary

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene tied the knot exactly 21 years ago today. This adorable couple have been blessed with two sons, Arin and Ryan. Marking their 21 years of married life, both of them posted beautiful messages for each other on social media.

Posting a picture from their wedding function, Madhuri wrote, “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram.”