Look Back at All of Kim Kardashian’s Epic Birthday Parties

In 2016, a few weeks after these photos were taken, Kim celebrated with family in a low-key way, sans social media, while healing from her robbery in Paris.

At the time, a source told E! News, “Kim’s birthday is going to be a very quiet celebration this year,” the insider said. “She has no plans on making a big bash. She will have an intimate birthday with her immediate family.”

“She is not in any celebrating mood yet,” the source told us at the time. “Kanye is trying to do whatever he can to make her feel better, but it’s just the constant memories of the robbery that keep on messing with her.”