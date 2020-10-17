Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream: How to watch the boxing title fight online from anywhere

The New Yorker holds the IBF title and has a formidable record of 15-0, with his ruthless dispatch of Ghana’s Richard Commey in his last fight bringing the 23-year-old to the attention of the boxing world as an undeniable talent.

Ukraine’s double Olympic gold winner and three weight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is feted as the current world’s best boxer and has placed all three of his lightweight belts on the line for Saturday’s match-up. He’ll be facing arguably the sport’s biggest up and coming fighter, Teofimo Lopez.

There’s titles and reputations on the line as 2020’s most hotly anticipated fight takes place in Las Vegas – read on for your full guide to watching a Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez live stream.

At 31, Lomachenko has plenty of experience over his opponent, and he’ll be hoping that tells at the MGM Grand Conference Center. With a truly fearsome amateur record of 396 wins to one loss, Lomachenko famously won a world title in just his third professional fight. He went on to become a two-weight champion in his seventh before becoming a three-weight world champion by the time of his twelfth.

His last fight came over a year ago in London against Britain’s Luke Campbell, with Lomachenko winning on points and adding the WBC lightweight title to his WBA and WBO belts.

That fight marked another stunning chapter in one of boxing’s most incredible careers – will he add another landmark moment to his storied tale this weekend?

Read on to find out how to watch the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez no matter where you are in the world.

Lomachenko vs Lopez – where and when

This massive fight is set to take place this Saturday at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Nevada. The main card is set to start at 10pm ET with ring walks set to begin at around midnight ET / 9pm PT in the US and around 5am BST for UK boxing fans and 3pm AEDT for those watching Down Under.

