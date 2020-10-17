Ledger’s recent security audit was unconnected to their data breach in June By Cointelegraph

Ledger’s recent security audit was unconnected to their data breach in June
Popular hardware wallet company Ledger recently announced that they had passed a notable security evaluation, known as SOC 2 Type 1. This certification came following a significant data breach the company suffered in June. Ledger did not, however, decide to conduct its security audit because of the breach, according to comments from a Ledger representative.
“Ledger is always seeking to raise the security standards and has been working on getting the attestation prior to the data breach,” the representative told Cointelegraph.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.