Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Calls Out Rihanna for Copying Her!!

Rihanna is trending this morning on social media, after Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley CALLED HER OUT, has learned.

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley’s daughter Selah is accusing Rihanna of copying her aesthetic – for Fenty X’s fashion show.

RIHANNA ACCUSED OF GETTING POT BELLY DURING QUARANTINE:

Selah took to Instagram to point out the similarities between the art installation she created in 2019 and the latest Savage x Fenty fashion show.

Selah wrote about Rihanna:

As a young, independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed. I’m not signed to any label.. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me. It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous.

Look:

And this isn’t the first time that Rihanna has been accused of stealing from small Black content creators. Earlier this month an Instagram based fashion designer accused Rihanna of ripping off his lingerie designs for her Savage x Fenty collection.