Kylin Hill suspended for Texas A,M game for behavior

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are playing shorthanded Saturday against the Texas A,amp;M Aggies.

According to Steve Robertson of GP247, Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill has been suspended for the game. The suspension stemmed from Hill’s behavior after last week’s loss against Kentucky, but no further specifics were available.

Hill has been one of the SEC’s standout running backs. He ran for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2019. His production has slipped this year in part due to coach Mike Leach’s pass-oriented offense as well as an injury he suffered against Arkansas.

Leach had a stark warning for some of Mississippi State’s players earlier in the week. This could be a sign of the coach following through on that and stamping his authority on his team.