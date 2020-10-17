Kris Jenner Blames Social Media for the 2021 Ending of ‘KUWTK’

E!

The 64-year-old self-proclaimed momager shares that the decision to end her and her family’s long-running E! show after 14 years is just them trying to adjust to the world that has changed.

Kris Jenner thinks that social media plays a big role in the decision to end “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2021. The self-proclaimed momage details the matter in the new issue of WWD’s special “Beauty Inc.” in which she alludes that they’re just adjusting to the world that has changed.

“When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms,” Kris explained. “The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time.”

The mom of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner went on to say, “Social media is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out. The consumer gets to see the products the girls are working on in real time, and they know we’re going to get it out the door pretty quickly. The girls want them to be part of the journey to keep them engaged.”

Ending the show after 14 years is a fact that is hard to accept for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim previously revealed that she went emotional for “all weekend” after announcing the heartbreaking news. “Oh, it was honestly the most emotional day,” Kim admitted in a new interview for Grazia magazine. “The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I’ll probably get emotional now on the phone. It was just a really emotional decision.”

Of the series, the wife of Kanye West said, “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on twenty. Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple.”

Kim announced the end of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” via Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, revealing the show, which debuted on E! in 2007, will shut down after two more seasons. Addressing fans, Kim said, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.”

In the post, the SKIMS founder also thanked producer Ryan Seacrest and his E! team for “documenting our lives.” She wrote, “Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”