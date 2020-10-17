Kevin Hart Shares Joy of Being Father Again in His First Post of Daughter Kaori Mai

Instagram

The ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ star shares a picture of his newborn daughter for the first time on Instagram, two weeks after welcoming his second child with wife Eniko.

Kevin Hart is over the moon with the newest addition to his family. Two weeks after welcoming his second child with wife Eniko Parrish, the actor portraying Franklin Finbar in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” let out his first post of daughter Kaori Mai and shared his joy of being a fourth-time father.

On Friday, October 16, the 41-year-old star made use of Instagram to treat his nearly 100 million followers with a close-up picture of his newborn baby girl who was dressed in a pink onesie with a scarf tied into a bow on her head. In the accompaniment to the snap, he simply wrote, “All I can do is smile.”

Kevin’s post has since been flooded with positive comments from his fellow celebrities. One in particular was “Super Bass” singer Nicki Minaj who sent out one red heart emoji. Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, the wife of rapper Ludacris, meanwhile gushed, “Ugh she is beautiful,” and “Power” star La La Anthony raved, “Beautiful.”

While it was his first time giving a real look at Kaori on social media, the “Central Intelligence” star had previously offered a glimpse of the baby girl in a post featuring her three older siblings, 12-year-old Hendrix, 15-year-old Heaven and 2-year-old Kenzo. At the time, he captioned the share, “God is amazing …. #Harts #4.”

Kevin and Eniko welcomed baby Kaori on September 29. She was the first one breaking the happy news on the photo-sharing site. Posting a note that read, “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime,” the 36-year-old mom shared, “Thankful, grateful, blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more..”

In addition to their new daughter, the married couple shares Kenzo together. Heaven and Hendrix, in the meantime, came from the comedian’s previous marriage to Torrei Hart.