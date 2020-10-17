Kevin Hart Gushes Over New Baby Girl (Photo)

On Friday, Kevin Hart shared an adorable photo of his new baby girl Kaori Mai. With a pink headband, tied in a bow, the newest addition to the Hart Family had her eyes wide open.

Kevin captioned the photo,

“All I can do is smile.”

View this post on Instagram Awww, Kevin & #EnikoHart’s baby girl Kaori Mai is too adorable! #KevinHart A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 16, 2020 at 1:32pm PDT

Last week, Eniko posted on Instagram and showed her snapback bawdy in progress. She wrote, “i gained 37lbs this time w/ baby girl..

down 19lbs.. & feelin’ DAMN GOOD abt it bc i EARNED it! I’m slowly but surely getting back to my old self, baby girl is happy, & healthy thank God.. Not everyone’s journey is the same but I’ve learned over the years if you treat your body good, it’ll do the same in return, like my trainer @rebeccabroxfit said “be inspired to INSPIRE” The woman’s body is truly AMAZING! HAPPY SATURDAY”

View this post on Instagram | Day 11 post baby.. i gained 37lbs this time w/ baby girl.. down 19lbs.. & feelin’ DAMN GOOD abt it bc i EARNED it! I’m slowly but surely getting back to my old self, baby girl is happy, & healthy thank God.. Not everyone’s journey is the same but I’ve learned over the years if you treat your body good, it’ll do the same in return, like my trainer @rebeccabroxfit said “be inspired to INSPIRE” The woman’s body is truly AMAZING! HAPPY SATURDAY. #naturallyME A post shared by EH (@enikohart) on Oct 10, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

As we previously reported, Eniko Hart gave birth to the couple’s second child together and Kevin’s fourth child overall. In a post on Instagram, Eniko shared the news posting “9 months prepping to fall in love for a lifetime. Thankful • grateful • blessed a little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more.. Kaori Mai Hart 9.29.20”

The newest addition to the family joins Kevin and Eniko’s 2-year-old son, Kenzo, and Kevin’s two children from his previous marriage to his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

After initially announcing her pregnancy back in March, Eniko revealed that she was expecting a daughter in May and posted a heartfelt message with the news, writing at the time:

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady??? This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for?? Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways…and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo?.”

