Katrina Kaif is cranky after losing a game of Sequence

If you’re someone who doesn’t like losing in board games, you will definitely relate to the latest video that Katrina Kaif has posted on social media. Losing in a game of sequence against director Nitya Mehra, Katrina was not happy and could be seen pouting in disappointment in the video. Nitya, her opponent left a comment, laughing on the video to which Katrina later replied, “We need to play again.”

Katrina has been very active on social media since the lockdown. From her sweeping the house to working out, she’s shared everything she’s been upto during self-quarantine. She also shared a picture on October 10 from sets, announcing that she’s back to work and can be seen surrounded by people in PPE kits.

Katrina will next be seen in a horror comedy with newcomers, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The project is titled Phone Booth and will release next year.









