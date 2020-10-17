Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato Set to Headline Voting Rally

Instagram

The ‘Yummy’ singer and the ‘Commander In Chief’ star team up with the likes of Mark Ruffalo for an upcoming star-studded event to encourage their fans to vote.

–

Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato are teaming up to encourage fans to vote during a star-studded livestream event next week (24Oct20).

The two singers will join Mark Ruffalo, Andra Day, Vic Mensa, and The War & Treaty as part of the Vote With Us virtual rally on Vote Early Day, which highlights early voting events in Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, ahead of the U.S. general election on 3 November (20).

The Vote for Us livestream will also feature clips from the upcoming documentary “Us Kids“, featuring the survivors of the Parkland school massacre, who have since become young activists for change.

Emma Gonzalez, one of the students, says, “To vote is to harness your power, and we have to use the power that’s given to us. Don’t just vote for yourself, vote for every person; for every person whose basic rights are at risk, for every person who can’t vote because they are undocumented or incarcerated, for every person who is affected by the system and for every person who fought with everything they had just to give us the right to vote. Vote because you can. Vote because we haven’t always been able to.”

The Vote With Us rally will be livestreamed on YouTube from 3pm ET.

Both Bieber and Lovato have raised their political voices in recent weeks as the election day looms, with Bieber encouraging his fans to vote on social media and Lovato releasing the anti-Donald Trump protest song “Commander In Chief” earlier this week.