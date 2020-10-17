Julian Edelman among four Patriots questionable vs. Broncos

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), receiver Julian Edelman (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) are questionable for the Patriots’ game against the Broncos.

All four players have been questionable for games with those same injuries in recent weeks. Mason was the only player to miss game as he was out for the Patriots’ Week 4 game against the Chiefs.

Butler, Edelman, Mason, and Wynn were all limited at the Patriots’ lone practice this week. They would have been limited at practice on Friday if the team held one. However, Friday’s practice was canceled after they received a positive COVID-19 test. Center James Ferentz was reportedly placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday’s game.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., who was out of practice on Thursday due to a non-injury related reason, was removed from the injury report on Friday.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who each tested positive for COVID-19, returned to practice Thursday and are not on the injury report.

On the Broncos end, quarterback Drew Lock was a full participant for the third straight practice. He missed the team’s last two games due to a shoulder injury and might have been out for the matchup against the Patriots if it was still held in Week 5. He’s questionable for Sunday.

Running back Melvin Gordon did not practice on Friday due to an illness and is questionable for Sunday. He returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice in the aftermath of his DUI citation Tuesday night. Tight end Noah Fant, who is sixth in receiving yards per game for tight ends this season, was limited in practice for the third straight day due to an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and wide receiver KJ Hamler are the only Broncos players who have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Here is this week’s injury report:

Patriots

QUESTIONABLE

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)