Jordyn Woods Says Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Is “Super Supportive” Of OnlyFans Page

Roomies, ain’t nothing like yo boo supporting you, and Jordyn Woods knows all about that. In an interview with Page Six, Woods sat down and spoke about her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns being supportive of her new OnlyFans venture.

“He sees my vision and he’s super supportive,” Jordyn stated. She continued, “It’s cool to have a partner that supports you and wants you to be the best version of you and wants you to be a businesswoman,” she said. “A lot people in the world don’t want to see you succeed, and to have someone in your corner that wants to see you succeed is pretty awesome.”

If you recall, Jordyn stated that her page wasn’t just limited to photos, “I see it as a platform to grow with and something to post whatever, but who’s to say [what the content will be] in a year from now? It’s not limited to just photos, but you know, with any good project, I think you just kind of try it out and then you grow with it. So I think as time goes on, it’ll evolve into even something even bigger.”

She also discussed how their relationship started. Woods stated the two were close friends. Once Karl lost his mother, they became closer, as she understands how it feels to lose a parent.

“If we’re being fully transparent, he and I have been friends for a few years now and we were just really close friends,” the 23-year-old shared. “We would talk all the time about life, about everything, and then after his mother passed it brought us a lot closer because I had gone through the loss of a parent as well, and so being that crutch for each other, I guess led to something more and it’s like being with your best friend.”

You go, girl!

