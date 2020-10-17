Jordyn Woods Goes Braless in See-Through Dress at PrettyLittleThing Launch

Instagram

The 23-year-old reality TV star opts for a raunchy look as she turns heads with her sexy choice of outfit while attending the party at West Hollywood alongside her new boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordyn Woods was stealing the spotlight at PrettyLittleThing launch in West Hollywood. For the bash, which took place on Thursday night, October 15, the 23-year-old reality TV star opted for a raunchy look as she turned heads with her sexy choice of outfit.

The former BBF of Kylie Jenner wore a sheer pink leopard print dress which put her enviable curves on display. Further oozing sexiness that night, Jordyn opted out bra and wore nothing but a pink thong underneath the dress. As for her raven locks, Jordyn let it fall on her shoulders.

She completed her look with silver mini shoulder bag and silver jewelry on her finger, wrist and neck that matched with her jewel-encrusted heeled sandals. The socialite also didn’t forget to wear mask to protect herself and others surrounding her amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The fancy black satin face covering was emblazoned with the diamond-encrusted words which read “PrettyLittleThing x Jordyn Woods.”

Jordyn wasn’t alone at the event. She was seen cozying up with her new boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns at the party. The American-Dominican NBA player went all-black for the night.

Jordyn has been chosen as the new face of PrettyLittleThing’s latest campaign which goals are to encourage people to stay strong and thriving during the crazy times of 2020. “A collection for fearless females who aren’t afraid to turn heads for all the right reasons with, as it’s time to amp up your wardrobe and add some bada** to your everyday adorn. Dress your figure in everything from flame diamante style mini dresses or flared trouser matching sets, bad girl PVC with lace up sculpting silhouettes and easy to wear separates,” the fashion company said in a press release of Jordyn’s new collection.

Meanwhile, the “Life of Kylie” alum gushed of the collection, “‘What I love about this collection is that it’s different than anything I have ever done.” She went on saying, “It’s a lot more fun and out there, and I think it’s a good time for people to just have fun with what they’re wearing.”