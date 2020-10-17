John Fogerty Slaps Donald Trump Campaign With Cease and Desist for Use of ‘Fortunate Son’

WENN/Apega/Dennis Van Tine

In a tweet, the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman also voices his objection that the President uses his words and his voice to portray a message that he does not endorse.

Veteran rocker John Fogerty has become the latest star to send Donald Trump‘s campaign managers a cease and desist notice over their use of his songs at the President’s re-election rallies.

The former Creedence Clearwater Revival star is appalled his song “Fortunate Son” is being used at campaign events and he wants it to stop.

“I object to the President using my song ‘Fortunate Son’ in any way for his campaign,” Fogerty tweeted. “He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse. Therefore, I am issuing a cease and desist order.”

The singer added, “I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes. Mr. Trump is a prime example of both of these issues.”

“The fact that Mr. Trump also fans the flames of hatred, racism and fear while rewriting recent history, is even more reason to be troubled by his use of my song.”

In the cease and desist letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, the rocker’s lawyers claim the use of “Fortunate Son” at the rallies and campaign events is “likely to cause confusion, mistake and deceive the public as to the affiliation, connection, sponsorship or association of President Trump by or with John Fogerty”.

“We therefore demand that you expeditiously abstain from playing ‘Fortunate Son’ or any other song written by or connected with John Fogerty at any political campaign rallies or events, and promptly notify us that the demand has been met. This matter is of great importance to our client, and we look forward to your prompt action.”

Fogerty’s action comes days after lawyers representing Phil Collins confirmed they had fired off a cease and desist letter to Trump’s campaign chiefs in an effort to stop them using his hit “In the Air Tonight” at political events.

The two rockers join the likes of Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic At the Disco, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, and the estate of Tom Petty among those who have urged the President and his team to stop using their music at re-election campaign rallies.