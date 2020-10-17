Jacinda Ardern secures second term in New Zealand election after rival concedes

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has claimed victory in the country”s general election, with the promise she will tackle social inequality in her second term.

Opposition leader Judith Collins officially acknowledged Ardern’s victory in a speech on Saturday night, congratulating her on an “outstanding result”.

With more than 80% of the vote counted, the prime minister’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the support of its main challenger, the conservative National Party.

The election was widely seen as a referendum on Ardern’s leadership since she took office three years ago.

The leader’s commanding victory comes after she was praised for her successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her victory speech, Ardern said: “This is not an ordinary election and this has not been an ordinary .

“Tonight’s result is strong. It is clear that Labour will lead the government for the next three years.”

Speaking to the press, added that she was “very pleased with the results tonight”, adding: “I imagine I’ll take a little moment later this evening and then first thing tomorrow we crack on with work.”