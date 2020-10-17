J.Lo Calls Herself A “BLACK Girl From The Bronx” In New Song (Twitter Reacts)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Jennifer López landed herself in the middle of a major controversy yesterday, when she released a new song with Maluma – with some controversial lyrics has learned. The Diva from the Bronx and the Colombian collaborated on the song “Lonely”.

JLo says in the song, “I’ll always be your black girl from the Bronx.”

And that one lyric – set off a Twitter firestorm. Many dion’t think it was right for López to refer to herself as “black” since many don’t consider her a black woman. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR