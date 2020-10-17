Iran’s death toll from coronavirus above 30,000

© . Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tehran
() – Iran’s new coronavirus death toll has risen by 253 to 30,123, the health ministry said on Saturday, as the number of confirmed cases spiked to 526,490 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country.
Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,103 new cases had been identified in the past 24 hours.
