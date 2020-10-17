Iran sees no arms buying spree as it expects U.N. embargo to end By

DUBAI () – Iran said it is self-dependant in defence and sees no arms buying spree as it expects the lifting of a United Nations arms embargo on Sunday despite strong U.S. opposition.
“Iran’s defense doctrine is premised on strong reliance on its people and indigenous capabilities … Unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction and a buying spree of conventional arms have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine,” said a Foreign Ministry statement carried by state media.
