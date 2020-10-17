iPhone 12 Pro shipping times slip to November, select iPhone 12 models still available for day 1 delivery

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro officially went up for pre-order yesterday ahead of their October 23 launch day. Over the last 24 hours, supply of certain iPhone models has started to dwindle, so read on for the latest details — including those models which are still available for launch day delivery.

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is far more supply constrained than the iPhone 12, but some options are faring better than other in terms of delivery times. As of this article, here’s how iPhone 12 Pro availability breaks down.

Note that these shipping times are for “Free” delivery, and that in some cases, faster delivery may be available at an added cost. You also might be able to find earlier pick up times when you select Apple Store pick up.

Pacific Blue

128GB – Nov 9 – Nov 16

256GB – Nov 9 – Nov 16

512GB – Nov 9 – Nov 16

Silver

128GB – Nov 9 – Nov 16

256GB – Nov 2 – Nov 4

512GB – Nov 2 – Nov 4

Graphite

128GB – Nov 9 – Nov 16

256GB – Nov 4 – Nov 9

512GB – Nov 4 – Nov 9

Gold

128GB – Nov 9 – Nov 16

256GB – Nov 4 – Nov 9

512GB – Nov 4 – Nov 9

iPhone 12

On the flip side, there are still select iPhone 12 models that are available for launch day delivery, including select storage configurations in every color except green. Here are shipping times for the iPhone 12.

White

64GB – Nov 2 – Nov 4

128GB – Oct 23

256GB – Oct 23

Black

64GB – Nov 2 – Nov 4

128GB – Oct 23

256GB – Oct 23

Blue

64GB – Nov 2 – Nov 4

128GB – Nov 2 – Nov 4

256GB – Oct 23

Green

64GB – Nov 2 – Nov 4

128GB – Nov 2 – Nov 4

256GB – Nov 2 – Nov 4

(PRODUCT)RED

64GB – Oct 23

128GB – Oct 23

256GB – Oct 23

Meanwhile, those who have already pre-ordered their iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are starting to see their order status shift to “preparing to ship.” Select MagSafe accessories are also already arriving to customers.

If you’re ordering an iPhone 12, keep in mind that Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the box this year, citing environmental concerns. You do still get a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, but if you need a USB-C wall brick, there are plenty of affordable third-party options out there.

You can head to Apple’s Online Store to place your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders. You can also find a roundup of the best iPhone 12 pre-order deals from other retailers in our full guide right here and details on trade-in deals right here.

Did you pre-order an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? Let us know down in the comments. If you’re waiting for the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, those devices will be available for pre-order on November 6, with the first orders arriving on November 13.

