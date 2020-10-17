iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Case Buyer’s Guide

Apple announced the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro this week, and pre-orders opened on Friday, October 16, with shipping dates due to begin on Friday, October 23.

The launch of a new iPhone is always a mad dash with case manufacturers trying to launch their products in time for the first customers. We’ve collected this list of early ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ cases presently available.

From the Forums

Our iPhone Accessories forum is buzzing with activity from readers who are trying to pick out the perfect case. We’ve pulled some interesting recommendations from these threads, which you can explore yourself or ask for more personalized advice.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

The Spine Ultra Hybrid is a no-frills clear design with a low price tag for those looking for something simple.

$11.99 From Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Black

Another no-frills simple black case for the ‌iPhone 12‌ at a reasonable price.

$13.99 From Amazon

Pitaka Air Case

A thin aramid fiber case with a textured surface.

$59.99 From Pitaka

Nillkin CamShield

Somewhat different camera-protecting case posted by ShawnyRHarvey provides a sliding camera cover the ‌iPhone‌.

$15.99 From Amazon

Other Notable Brands

Apple iPhone 12 Silicone Case with MagSafe



Apple’s own silicone case for the ‌‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ features a soft-touch finish and fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button and curves of the device without adding heft. It features perfectly aligned port hole cutouts and has built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories, and is of course compatible with Apple’s MagSafe charger. The case offers a decent amount of protection, and is available in Plum, Deep Navy, Kumquat, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black, and PRODUCT(RED).

$49.00 From Apple

Speck Presidio2 iPhone 12 Cases



Long-time case manufacturer Speck’s Presidio2 line takes in the Presidio2 Armor Cloud, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio2 Pro, and thanks to a partnership with company Microban, each of model features protection against stain and odour-causing bacteria around the sides of each case. Armor Cloud protects against drops up to 16 feet, while the Grip and Pro feature a soft-touch finish. Speck also offers a number of clear cases with design flourishes and impact protection.

$39-$59 from Speck

$39-$59 from Amazon

Survivor Extreme Case



This tough yet relatively slim bumper case from Survivor promises to guard against harsh impacts, scrapes and scratches, dust and dirt, thanks to an ultra-strong base and a four-layer construction that integrates FortiCore shock absorption technology protective against 16-foot drops. Meanwhile a raised bezel ensures screen protection, and microbial and antifungal protection prevents discoloring stains, odors and degradation. Available in Black and Asphalt Black.

$49.99 From Survivor

Totallee Thin iPhone 12 Case



Totallee’s typically minimalist offering sits at the extreme end of the ‌‌iPhone 12‌ case market, in that it really is extremely thin indeed. In fact, it’s more like a second skin for your device that shields it from scratches and adds grip, but provides very little in the way of drop protection. If your top priority is keeping your ‌‌iPhone 12‌ or ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ slim and sleek, then this is might well be the case for you. Available in green, navy blue, and frosted black and clear colors.

$35 From Totallee

CASETIFY iPhone 12 Case Series



Casetify is this year touting its first-ever antimicrobial cases, layered with the brand’s proprietary Defensify coating. Both the Impact and Ultra Impact cases claim to destroy 99% of bacteria and germs on impact with the surface, and despite being just 12mm thin, the Impact offers protection from drops up to 6.6-foot, while the Ulta Impact offers 9.8-foot drop defense. There’s also a vegan Leather case that’s made of 90% recycled materials, As usual, the big plus with Casetify is that both cases are available in 15+ colorways, thousands of custom prints and personalized finishes, and every case features a flash-absorbing camera ring on the rear.

$55-$65 From Casetify

Tech21 Evo Wallet



Tech21 is offering an ‌iPhone 12‌ case for people who prefer to travel light. Its Evo Wallet cover has a secure magnetic enclosure that features a pocket for two bank cards and includes a handsfree stand for watching video. The case offers drop-protection up to 12-foot, claims microbial protection, and is MagSafe compatible.

$39.95 From Tech21

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series



Otterbox’s Symmetry Series combines an inner hard shell that deflects shock and an outer soft slipcover for absorbing impacts, while a raised lip around the edge helps guard the screen against cracks. Besides offering decent overall protection for your ‌‌iPhone 12‌, the case also includes an integrated popgrip that lies flush in the case when not in use and can be easily swapped out if you want to switch up the look.

$59.95 From Otterbox

Nudient iPhone 12 Thin Case V3



Conceived by Scandinavian designer Jesper Ståhl, the Nudient case features a minimalist look with impeccably precise cutouts. The exterior is coated with three layers of rubberized material for better grip, and a suede fabric inner to keep your handset protected from scratchy dust particles. It also has built-in magnets for use with Nudient’s own magnetized accessories. The case is available in Sangria Red, Pine Green, Ink Black, Midwinter Blue, Dusty Pink, Clay Beige, and Saffron Yellow.

£25.90 From Nudient

Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier



The Emma Crossbody Bandolier is a classic black leather case and gold-tone details and an open-face design, but its signature feature is the adjustable crossbody shoulder strap for handsfree carrying. Emma includes a hidden snapback credit card compartment on the rear, and is available in 10 understated colors for a chic look.

$95.00 From Bandolier

RhinoShield SolidSuit



Slim yet protective, RhinoShield’s SolidSuit case is a one-piece shell with a premium finish on the back. It uses proprietary impact-resistant technology called ShockSpread material, which offers military-grade defense against drops and falls, yet its featherweight design ensures you won’t even know it’s there. It’s available in a range of colors and custom prints, and also plays nice with the company’s range of add-on camera lenses.

$29.99 From Rhinoshield

Feel free to add your own picks to the discussion thread.