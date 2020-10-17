Interview with AMD's CTO, Mark Papermaster, on the launch of Zen 3, its new core complex design and improved power efficiency, and pressure from Arm ecosystem (Dr. Ian Cutress/AnandTech)

Dr. Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
Interview with AMD’s CTO, Mark Papermaster, on the launch of Zen 3, its new core complex design and improved power efficiency, and pressure from Arm ecosystem — The announcement of the new Ryzen 5000 processors, built on AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture, has caused waves of excitement and questions as to the performance.
