Interview with AMD's CTO, Mark Papermaster, on the launch of Zen 3, its new core complex design and improved power efficiency, and pressure from Arm ecosystem (Dr. Ian Cutress/AnandTech)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Dr. Ian Cutress / AnandTech:

Interview with AMD’s CTO, Mark Papermaster, on the launch of Zen 3, its new core complex design and improved power efficiency, and pressure from Arm ecosystem  —  The announcement of the new Ryzen 5000 processors, built on AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture, has caused waves of excitement and questions as to the performance.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR