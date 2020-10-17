Influencer Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn’t Real

Dmitriy explained he took a CT scan, and was later “prescribed treatment and began to insist on hospitalization.”

“This is another story, because now there are renovations going on, the hospital is completely filled with people, some of them live in the corridor,” he explained. “There is no food, no paper, no cutlery either! Nobody warned me about this.”

The fitness guru also described his treatment in detail, sharing, “They gave me an oxygen apparatus for breathing, since I have a low oxygen level (although I think it is considered critical after 90, for me 94-96 it is quite permissible for treatment at home, the doctor in the waiting room told me the same thing).”

He explained that he did end up being treated at home, after feeling it was “more convenient and comfortable.”

However, The Sun reports Dmitriy was rushed back to the hospital following his at-home treatments. Sofia said, per the outlet, that her ex-husband was in “grave ” condition and “unconscious.”

She revealed that the fitness star had problems with his cardiovascular system. “His heart is not coping,” she expressed at the time. “His state is extremely grave. No one can do anything with this.”

Shortly after, he passed away.