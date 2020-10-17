Idris Elba’s Movie Filming Shut Down Again Due to New Covid-19 Scare

WENN

The filming of ‘The Harder They Fall’ is stopped for the second time only a few weeks after resuming production following a break in March when Idris Elba star tested positive for the killer virus.

–

The Netflix western that was forced to shut down in March (20) when leading man Idris Elba tested positive for COVID-19 has halted filming again following another health scare.

Production on “The Harder They Fall“, which also features Regina King, has stopped after an actor tested positive for the coronavirus, according to .

Filming on the project resumed in New Mexico last month (Sep20) and shut down on Thursday (15Oct20).

“The Harder They Fall” isn’t the only major production, which has been forced to shut down in recent weeks due to a positive test – “The Batman” and “Jurassic World: Dominion” are among the blockbusters forced to halt filming since the coronavirus restrictions were lifted and movie projects were able to start up again.

Elba was among the first Hollywood stars to publicly reveal he had contracted COVID-19, prompting producers to shut down filming as the Brit and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, self-isolated.

As Hollywood is struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year, filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, Judd Apatow, Jon Chu, Sofia Coppola, Alfonso Cuaron, Patty Jenkins, and Michael Bay recently signed an open letter pleading with the congress to help bail out cinemas hit by the crisis.

Music industry and Broadway have also been impacted by pandemic. Numerous musicians are forced to put their tours on hold and delays their new music.

Similarly on the Great White Way, the productions were either halted or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill following lockdown. While many are determined to return to stage during the re-opening next year, some like “Frozen“, “Hangmen“, and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” have already announced they ended for good.