Ice Cube Talks To Chris Cuomo & Explains Why He Spoke To The Trump Administration

Earlier this week Ice Cube faced a little backlash after Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser for Donald Trump, tweeted that he was working with the Trump administration to develop a Platinum Plan. However, Ice Cube has been setting the record straight on exactly why he was in conversation with the current administration.

On Friday he spoke with Chris Cuomo on “Cuomo Prime Time,” and further explained why he was in conversation with the Trump administration. He said that he is not trusting Trump’s campaign or Biden’s but he was simply talking with Trump’s administration about the “Contract With Black America” plan.

Cube said to Chris, “I didn’t run to go work with any campaign. Both campaigns contacted me. Both campaigns wanted to talk to me about the Contract with Black America. One campaign said, ‘We love what you have, but let’s really dig into after the election.’ And one campaign said ‘We love what you have, do you mind talking to us about it?’ And that’s what I did, so I didn’t run to nobody.”

He continued to say, “I’m not playing no more of these political games, we’re not part of a team … so I’m going to whoever’s in power and I’m going to speak to them about our problems, specifically.”

All in all, Ice Cube’s intentions are to help better the African American community.

As we previously reported, after Pierson’s initial tweet thanking Cube, he responded and said, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

Check out Ice Cube’s full interview with Chris Cuomo below:

