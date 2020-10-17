How to watch the 2020/21 Serie A season online

It hasn’t been long since the 2019/20 Serie A season wrapped up with Juventus claiming a record ninth consecutive title, but we’re the 2020/21 campaign is already underway. We’ve got all of the details on how to live stream Serie A games online during this new season no matter where you are in the world.

The global pandemic meant an unusual end to the last season with an enforced break pushing fixtures into the summer months. Italian teams returned to play in June with the Coppa Italia being decided on penalties as Napoli beat Juventus. League fixtures also resumed with the Bianconeri topping the table for the 36th time in the club’s history.

Lecce, Brescia, and SPAL finished in the bottom three and were relegated to Serie B. The teams will be replaced by Benevento, Crotone, and Spezia for the new season.

The 2020/21 Serie A season kicked off on the weekend of September 19, the later-than-usual start date being necessitated by the late completion of the last campaign. UEFA Nations League fixtures are also scheduled for early September.

Serie A sides are going to have had a much shorter pre-season period with just a matter of weeks between competitive fixtures having wrapped up and the new wave of games beginning. It remains to be seen if the truncated break will lead to a shakeup in the status quo in the Italian league.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020/21 Serie A season no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

When does the Serie A 2020/21 season start?

Similar to the Premier League and La Liga, the Italian top-flight is scheduled to return this month, though the league is kicking off a week later than its European counterparts. The first raft of games is schedule to took place on September 19. The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Current champions Juventus hosted Sampdoria in week one with fellow Champions League qualifiers Lazio and Atalanta facing off in Rome. AC Milan took on Bologna and rival Milan side Internazionale travelled to Serie B winners Benevento for their opening game.

We’ve got all the info on how to watch this season’s Serie A action in your location below.

