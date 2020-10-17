How to watch the 2020/21 Serie A season online

It hasn’t been long since the 2019/20 Serie A season wrapped up with Juventus claiming a record ninth consecutive title, but we’re the 2020/21 campaign is already underway. We’ve got all of the details on how to live stream Serie A games online during this new season no matter where you are in the world.
The global pandemic meant an unusual end to the last season with an enforced break pushing fixtures into the summer months. Italian teams returned to play in June with the Coppa Italia being decided on penalties as Napoli beat Juventus. League fixtures also resumed with the Bianconeri topping the table for the 36th time in the club’s history.
Lecce, Brescia, and SPAL finished in the bottom three and were relegated to Serie B. The teams will be replaced by Benevento, Crotone, and Spezia for the new season.
The 2020/21 Serie A season kicked off on the weekend of September 19, the later-than-usual start date being necessitated by the late completion of the last campaign. UEFA Nations League fixtures are also scheduled for early September.
Serie A sides are going to have had a much shorter pre-season period with just a matter of weeks between competitive fixtures having wrapped up and the new wave of games beginning. It remains to be seen if the truncated break will lead to a shakeup in the status quo in the Italian league.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020/21 Serie A season no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
When does the Serie A 2020/21 season start?
Similar to the Premier League and La Liga, the Italian top-flight is scheduled to return this month, though the league is kicking off a week later than its European counterparts. The first raft of games is schedule to took place on September 19. The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Current champions Juventus hosted Sampdoria in week one with fellow Champions League qualifiers Lazio and Atalanta facing off in Rome. AC Milan took on Bologna and rival Milan side Internazionale travelled to Serie B winners Benevento for their opening game.
We’ve got all the info on how to watch this season’s Serie A action in your location below.
Watch Serie A online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of Serie A football further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the action, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to stream the 2020/21 Serie A season online in the U.S.
ESPN has broadcast rights to the Serie A in 2020/21 and is splitting fixtures across its various channels and ESPN+ service which gives you a few ways to watch the games live online.
Sling’s Orange plan includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 which will give you access to a variety of live games. Hulu with Live TV is another great option with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNews. AT,amp;T Now and YouTube TV also feature ESPN and ESPN2 plus some other sports channels that may make them better options depending on the other content you want to watch.
Over-the-top service fuboTV will live stream Rai Italia’s Serie A coverage available to its subscribers in the USA.
How to stream the 2020/21 Serie A season online in the UK
You’ll need to be a Premier Sports customer to watch all of the action from Serie A in the 2020/21 season the UK.
The subscription service is available to Sky and Virgin Media TV customers from just £9.99 a month for access to its live channels as well as the network’s Premier Player streaming app. As part of your membership, you’ll also get live coverage of La Liga, Scottish football, and the Dutch Eredivisie. If it’s just streaming access you want, then go for the standalone Premier Player package that includes everything for online viewing for £9.99 a month.
How to stream the 2020/21 Serie A season online in Australia
If you’re planning on watching the La Liga Down Under, then you’ll need to be a BeIN Sports subscriber as the network holds live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to La Liga football from BeIN Sports among 50 other sports from AU$25 per month.
How to stream the 2020/21 Serie A season online in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN holds the rights for live Serie A matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
