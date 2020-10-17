Friday deals: 11-inch iPad $289 off, Eve HomeKit and Twelve South accessories, more

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro highlights today’s best deals, plus you can save on Eve HomeKit accessories and various Twelve South products. You’ll find all that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB is $910

Amazon offers the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB in Silver for $910. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,349 but trends around $1,200 these days. This is also a new Amazon all-time low price. For further comparison, the current-generation model is $1,250. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Monitor air quality, humidity, more in HomeKit

Amazon offers the Eve Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $85. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings, marks the lowest we’ve seen since June, and is the third-best discount to date. Just like the rest of the company’s HomeKit sensors, Eve Room comes wrapped in an anodized aluminum body and sports a nifty e-ink display to keep tabs on various stats. On top of monitoring temperature and humidity, it can also track air quality, all of which can be used to set up automations to turn on fans, air purifiers, and heaters.

Twelve South Amazon sale

Amazon is hosting a new Twelve South sale this morning. Headlining is the Compass Pro for iPad at $50. That’s a $10 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Compass Pro is a sleek stand for your iPad and other tablets, offering a collapsible design that matches Apple’s color schemes. One particular feature of note is that the Compass Pro is able to lift your iPad at two different heights, which is ideal if you’re watching movies or electing to use the virtual keyboard and Apple Pencil. That flexibility makes this particular accessory stand out from other products like it on the market.

Nomad stylish Apple Watch bands from $35

Nomad is discounting a selection of its popular Apple Watch bands today from $35. Headlining this promotion is the Nomad Active Strap for $49. Regularly up to $70, today’s deal is just under our previous $55 mention and one of the best we’ve tracked to date. Made with “hydrophobic leather and ventilation channels”, the Active Strap is made to be a daily driver for your Apple Watch. This specific band is designed for 42 and 44mm Apple Watches, making it compatible with Series 6 and SE, along with various previous-generation models, as well.

LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth speakers from $44

Amazon is currently offering the latest LG PL7 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129. Typically fetching $170, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. As LG’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker, this XBOOM offering delivers 24-hour playback per charge alongside an IPX5 water-resistant housing so you can rock out anywhere. On top of integrated LED lighting, it also packs 30W of power under the hood for dishing out “deep rich bass.” Shop more models from $44 right here.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EPOS steps forward as Sennheiser’s Gaming Arm: GSX 300 + GSP 602 review [Video]

Corsair K100 Review: New flagship gaming keyboard with crazy speed [Video]

ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air Review: Superhuman Hearing comes to the PC [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: