Fourth-Generation iPad Air Now Available for Pre-Order

Alongside the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple is offering pre-orders for the redesigned fourth-generation iPad Air, which was first introduced at Apple’s September event.



The ‌iPad Air‌ can be purchased from the Apple online store or through the Apple Store app.

Priced starting at $599 for 64GB of storage, the 10.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ features an edge-to-edge display with a unique Touch ID power button instead of Face ID. Like the new ‌iPhone 12‌ models, the ‌iPad Air‌ uses Apple’s new 5-nanometer A14 Bionic chip.

The new ‌iPad Air‌ comes in silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and blue, and it features Apple Pencil 2 support, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera.

Apple first announced the ‌iPad Air‌ at its September event, but didn’t provide a release date beyond “October.” Following today’s pre-orders, the ‌iPad Air‌ will launch on Friday, October 23, which is the date that the first pre-orders will be arriving in the hands of customers.