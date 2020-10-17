Following whipsaw launch, Filecoin looks to weeklong conference for stability By Cointelegraph

Following whipsaw launch, Filecoin looks to weeklong conference for stability
Two days after a whiplash-inducing launch that saw Filecoin’s FIL token rocket 118% before a nearly 80% plunge, the blockchain-based data storage platform turns now to a weeklong digital conference in the hopes of righting the ship.
Billed “Filecoin Liftoff Week,” the event is centered on education, infrastructure, interoperability, and future plans for the project. Kicking off October 19th, 2020, the five days of programming feature a different theme each day, such as “Build” and “The Future.”
