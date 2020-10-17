file storage and digital identity By Cointelegraph

Neo Foundation teases surprising Neo3 features: file storage and digital identity
In an open letter today to Neo community members, the Neo Foundation reflected on the past four years of activity and teased their plans for the future: Neo3, the third iteration of their smart contract-enabled blockchain, which will sport file storage and D-ID (Digital or Decentralized Identity) features.
Neo, the 22nd largest cryptocurrency by marketcap, has enjoyed a strong year, having successfully launched a cross-chain interoperability product in collaboration with Ontology and Switcheo.
